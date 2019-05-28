MIDLAND, Texas — Midland County Sheriff Gary Painter died Saturday and the county has been mourning him since.

Funeral services for Painter have now been set.

A viewing will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. on May 29 at Nalley, Pickle and Welch Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on May 30 at the Midland County Horseshoe Arena.

Additionally, the Midland County Sheriff's Office is accepting donations of food at this time but is not accepting money and no GoFundMe accounts will be created. If you see any posts indicating that money is being raised to benefit Painter's family or the Sheriff's Office, it is a scam.

If you would like to donate in honor of Sheriff Painter you should contact MPD or the Sheriff's Office directly. For MCSO you can contact Sgt. Strahan at (432) 556-4878.

RELATED: Midland Co. Sheriff Gary Painter dies

RELATED: West Texas reacts to death of Midland County Sheriff Gary Painter