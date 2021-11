A viewing will be held Sunday, followed by a memorial service Monday.

ANDREWS, Texas — Funeral plans have been set for Darin Johns, the Andrews High School band director killed in the bus crash on Nov. 19.

A viewing will be held on Sunday, Nov. 28 from 5-8 p.m. at McNett Funeral Home, located at 705 N. Main Street in Andrews.

His memorial service will be held Monday Nov. 29 at 10 a.m. at the Andrews High School Performance Center, located at 1400 NW Avenue K.