Michael Scudder died Sunday while serving his community on an emergency call.

ALPINE, Texas — Funeral plans have been set for Michael Scudder, the Alpine Volunteer Fire Department Chief and West Texas Ambulance Service EMS Director who died Sunday while serving his community on an emergency call.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, Dec. 13 at 3 p.m. at the Alpine Volunteer Fire Department Station.

Following the service, an interment will be held at Elm Grove Cemetery.