Fundraiser asks for donations of teddy bears, art supplies for Rays of Hope

Donations are being accepted through the end of April.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Agency, a real estate team in Midland, has announced a charity drive for March and April.

For the next two months, they will be accepting donations for Rays of Hope Children's Grief Centre.

The Agency is seeking new medium-sized teddy bears and art supplies.

Rays of Hope provides two bears to all of its children, and uses crafts, songs and activities to help those dealing with grief express their feelings and heal.

Donations can be dropped off at the Agency's location at 4400 N. Big Spring in Suite 124.