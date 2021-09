Those who receive a shot at the football game Friday will be allowed free entry into the game.

FORT STOCKTON, Texas — Fort Stockton ISD has teamed up with Cactus Health to offer 100 free COVID-19 vaccines at the Fort Stockton High School football game against Crane High School Friday.

The shots will be available from 5-7 p.m. at the HPE building, located between the football field and tennis courts.