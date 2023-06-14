From Princess to Queen: The story of Asia Rose Simpson

15-year-old Simpson was the first Hobbs native to win Miss New Mexico Teen USA.

HOBBS, N.M. — History was made on June 4.

15-year-old Asia Rose Simpson did something no Hobbs native has done. She won the coveted and prestigious "2023 Miss New Mexico Teen USA".

"So I was Miss Hobbs," Simpson said. "That's where I was born and I was so excited to represent my city as Miss Hobbs."

One of the most impressive parts about this feat?

"This is actually only my second pageant [...] The first pageant I knew somewhat of what I was getting into but I had no idea of everything. [...] I won first runner up my first year, and it was just an amazing experience. I was new at it, but I learned so much about myself."

However, being runner-up wasn’t enough for Asia.

"And then in this pageant," Simpson said. "I came in way more prepared and knowing what to expect and for the interview, I was ready. Like I knew that I prepared everything I possibly could. I knew what I stood for. I knew anything and everything that they could ask about myself. So I was confident and I just brought all the experience I had from the last year into this year."

And that experience helped her earn her new crown as champion of New Mexico.

Not only is she the first person from Hobbs to win this pageant, but according to her and her family, she’s the first Filipino to win this as well.

"I'm half Filipino," Simpson said. "So I guess you could say that pageantry is really in my blood. I mean, pageantry is such a huge part of the Filipino culture. [...] I grew up most of my childhood in the Philippines and it's just been so great to have both of those cultures, really, of me being an American and Filipino and it's just taught me the value of family and the value of community service."

Some of her best memories when she was younger was centered around what she does now: pageantry.

"As far back as I can remember, my family and I, especially my dad and my siblings, we would watch Miss Universe," Simpson said. "Every time it came on [...] it would be early in the morning, so our dad would go and get pancakes and it was like just a fun tradition we would do."

And when it was their daughter in the winning sash, memories that once only existed on the TV screen came to life.

"The first thing I thought of when I won," Simpson recalled. "I looked into the audience and I saw my family [and] they were crying. They were holding hands... but the first thing I thought of was 'this was because of you guys, just because of you guys' and because of God. They helped me with every single thing that I did."

This is just the beginning, as she moves on to the Miss Teen USA pageant.

"And now I'm representing the state of New Mexico," Simpson said. "Which is an even bigger responsibility and honor and I'm just so excited for that. I'm working way harder than I have ever worked and we don't know when the pageant is specifically, however, we're starting as soon as possible."

And her family, along with the entire city of Hobbs, are right behind her.

"The community of Hobbs has really rallied around Asia," Asia's father Joseph Simpson said. "And we're really praying that New Mexico will rally as well and be united to help Asia go on this journey; not only as Miss New Mexico Teen USA, but also in the Miss Teen USA stage. And I'm actually writing a children's book and illustrating a children's book as well. It's about what it takes to be a queen and how all of us start out as princesses. However, there's a journey that has to take place. We have to learn about ourselves and we have to learn about the character and what it takes to be a queen."

So, you might have to look out for the name Asia Rose Simpson of Hobbs, New Mexico and her journey from princess to queen.