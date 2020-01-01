ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa High School student is helping her classmates stride in style.

Breeann Anderson is a senior at OHS, and like many students she's now balancing school and being a star athlete with work.

Anderson's story is a little different however-over summer 2019 she created a birthday present that turned into a business.

"I painted a pair of Vans for my boyfriend for his birthday," said Anderson.

The shoes soon became an internet sensation.

"After I gave them to him I put them on twitter and asked who would be interested, who would buy these and it blew up. My phone crashed because I was getting so many messages."

Now, that gift has paid off... literally.

The teen's room is more like an artist's studio these days.

With each brush stoke, Anderson turns a blank canvas into a wearable work of art.

'Vans by Bree' is Anderson's business. She's sold dozens of her colorful creations through social media.

"I look forward to coming home and painting," said Anderson.

Her designs range from Texas Tech to Star Wars and even shoes that are Whataburger-themed. Her creativity isn't limited to just shoes, even painting some denim designs.

The teen says she plans to continue the business when she leaves for college in summer 2020.

You can see all of her designs by following her on Twitter and Instagram.

