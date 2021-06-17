Freedom Run being held in Midland on July 3

This recurring event is a 5k/10k that benefits the Midland Municipal Employee Scholarship Fund.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland will be holding its annual Freedom Run on July 3 at Centennial Park.

This recurring event is a 5k/10k that benefits the Midland Municipal Employee Scholarship Fund. This fund helps support City of Midland employee dependents who are going to college.

The sign-up for the 5k is $30 and $40 for the 10k. Veterans and first responders can run for free.

Registration is open until 6:30 a.m. on July 3, and the run will begin at 7 a.m.

There will also be prizes for the most patriotic attire for each age group as well as overall.