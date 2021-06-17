Freedom Run being held in Midland on July 3

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland will be holding its annual Freedom Run on July 3 at Centennial Park.
This recurring event is a 5k/10k that benefits the Midland Municipal Employee Scholarship Fund. This fund helps support City of Midland employee dependents who are going to college.
The sign-up for the 5k is $30 and $40 for the 10k. Veterans and first responders can run for free.
Registration is open until 6:30 a.m. on July 3, and the run will begin at 7 a.m.
There will also be prizes for the most patriotic attire for each age group as well as overall.
If you are interested in running, you can click or tap here to register. For the discount code for veterans and first responders you can email cjimenez@midlandtexas.gov.