"Freedom ain't free" Ride to Remember honors fallen heroes

Almost 260 motorcyclists came out despite the rainy weather to honor all fallen soldiers on Memorial Day

MIDLAND, Texas — As the rain started to come down, hundreds of motorcycles were lined on the streets of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, with law enforcement ready to escort them.

Now on it's 22nd year, the community showed up for the annual Ride to Remember.

The ride starts from the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, around Midland, to Odessa and then to Andrews.

"It's something I feel I should attend. It's a first-time event for me," said Fernando Valdez Sr. He said his cousins are veterans and tells us there was almost a time when he had the opportunity to serve as well.

"Due to my circumstances at that time, I didn't get to serve but seeing the people that did, we're honoring the ones who lost their lives and didn't come back. We take life for granted just like everything else. This Memorial Day, I got to experience this and I feel like I've learned a little appreciation for the holiday."

The Ride to Remember has become a West Texas tradition for several years. Despite the weather, West Texans make it a point to remember what the holiday means.

"It's hard to describe the feeling, not a warm fuzzy feeling," said Outgoing Auxillary President for VFW Post 4149 Sandy Dunlap. "It's the gratitude. Sometimes it brings tears to my eyes."

Almost 260 bikers showed up as the opening ceremony began with a National Anthem, and bagpipes playing to honor the fallen soldiers and their Gold Star families Monday morning.

"It was so awesome when I pulled up, with the weather, I thought, 'It's going to be a small turnout' so to see the bikes that turned out, I was very grateful that they are here for the right reasons, not just to ride but ride to remember," said Dunlap.

Bill "Wild Bill" McNeill is a Vietnam veteran and every Memorial Day speaks volumes to him. It's not about the barbecues or the cheap sales. It's the price for freedom.