Free rapid COVID-19 testing now available to Midland ISD employees and students

The school district is rolling out the rapid COVID-19 testing in 4 phases.

MIDLAND, Texas — COVID testing is making it's way to our schools.



Today, Midland ISD is rolling out a phased-in approach to the testing process.



"Sometimes teachers and staff work so diligently and hard and fast during the day that it's once they slow down that they realize they're not feeling well and so we want to make sure that we have an after hours opportunity for them as well," Kellie Spencer, chief operation officer at MISD said.



The first 3 phases focus on those that are experiencing symptoms.

They will start by testing symptomatic staff at central office this week.



The district will test staff both at central office and all campuses next week.



MISD will begin testing students on campus after the winter break with permission from parents.



The 4th phase is testing asymptomatic staff and students who are wanting to come back from quarantine.



"The preferred method will be for staff to administer the test themselves, monitored by the nurse, but if they're not comfortable doing so we will support that effort," Spencer said.



This is so MISD nurses are protected through social distancing.

But nurses will give instruction once MISD staff arrive to get tested.

At central office, this testing will be in the form of a drive-thru.



"We hope staff and student absences will be decreased because we're identifying quickly and we're providing this access to testing quickly that may not be available in the community as quick," Spencer said.

MISD said once 75% of these rapid COVID test kits are used, the district will be able to apply for more tests from the TEA and Texas Department of Emergency Management.



Central office is designated as the after hours site.



The campuses are if staff and students feel symptomatic throughout the day.

Testing starts at central office from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020 on the east side of the building.

Following this, central office testing hours are 4-7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.