First responders and Ratliff vaccination site volunteers received free lunch

Anyone who worked or volunteered at Ratliff for the mass vaccination drive-thru was provided lunch courtesy of Oncor and Odessa Rotary Club

ODESSA, Texas — If you have already received your COVID-19 vaccine in Odessa, there is a good chance you went to Ratliff Stadium to get it. It took hundreds of volunteers and workers standing outside through sunshine and cold temperatures in order to make the Ratliff mass vaccination site a success.

To thank those essential workers – as well as frontline healthcare workers and first responders – Oncor and the Odessa Rotary Club hosted a free lunch for them on Wednesday.

Between 11 and 1 pm, anyone who participated in the Ratliff vaccination program could show up to the Central Fire Station parking lot for a socially-distanced lunch that consisted of pulled pork sandwiches, potato salad, pinto beans, and a cookie for dessert.

"The board of the Odessa Rotary Club got together and said what could we do for these volunteers and health care workers, ICU workers, people like that?", Rodney Hurt, project co-chair told us. "We decided we could do this for them. We could, at least serve them lunch."