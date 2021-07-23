Free charity golf tournament honors life of XTO Energy employee

XTO Energy will host a charity golf tournament to celebrate the life of Jack Mohr on July 26.

ODESSA, Texas — From journeying to Australia and back to Midland, Jack Mohr was a long-lasting employee of XTO and Exxon Mobil Corporation as well as an energetic Eagle Scout.

“Jack was a remarkable person who always had time for his fellow colleagues,” said XTO Permian Basin Production Manager Enrique Garcia. “He served as a mentor to many of the employees at XTO and we felt it was fitting to honor his memory by supporting two organizations that provide invaluable mentorship to young people in our community.”

XTO will host a Charity Golf Tournament benefitting First Tee—West Texas and the Boy Scouts of America Buffalo Trail Council in memory of Jack Mohr on July 26 at the Odessa Country Club.

XTO employees and vendors will be on hand at the event. Golfers will participate in a morning or afternoon session.