Free bulky item drop off to be held in Ector County

The event will occur in the 4200 block of Larkspur Lane in Gardendale.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Environmental Enforcement Unit will be holding a free bulky item drop off for county residents on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The drop off will be located at Ector County property in the 4200 block of Larkspur Lane in Gardendale, just west of the Gardendale Community Center.

The county said they hope the event provides an opportunity for people to get rid of bulky items that are commonly dumped illegally, like mattresses and furniture.

The unit will not be accepting any type of oil, oil filters, car batteries, scrap tires, household and commercial hazardous waste, tile, brick, rocks, paint, remodeling demolition and debris, tree limbs, any waste from commercial businesses and small trash that will fit in an everyday trash can.