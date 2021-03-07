Fourth stimulus check? You ask, we answer

Nearly 2.5 million people have signed a Change.org petition calling for Congress to send out a fourth stimulus check of $2,000 for adults and $1,000 for children.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — We have heard from many viewers wondering if there will be a fourth stimulus check sent to Americans from the U.S. federal government.

So far, there have been three rounds of stimulus checks dispersed during the pandemic, in the amounts of $1,200, $600, and $1,400 maximum per person.

While the stimulus checks have been quite popular, there is no indication that a fourth stimulus check will happen anytime soon.

There is currently a Change.org petition calling for Congress to send out a fourth stimulus check of $2,000 for adults and $1,000 for children, and continuing checks for the remainder of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The petition has garnered nearly 2.5 million signatures as of this article's publication and is on the way to becoming one of the most-signed petitions on Change.org.

It's been nearly five months since a group of Democratic Senators sent a letter to President Joe Biden in March calling for “recurring direct payments and automatic unemployment insurance extensions tied to economic conditions.”

Before that, another letter sent to President Biden from 53 representatives called for recurring payments to Americans until the pandemic ends.

Since those letters have been sent, there have been no concrete plans by lawmakers to make a fourth stimulus check a reality.

The former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked in May whether the President would try to send out a fourth stimulus check, to which she replied, "We'll see what members of Congress propose, but those are not free."

While a fourth stimulus check looks increasingly unlikely, qualifying families with children will start receiving child tax credit payments monthly starting July 15 through the American rescue plan. Families with kids under age 6 will receive $300 monthly and those with children between ages 6 to 17 will get $250 per month for each child.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.