Four people arrested following Fort Stockton Police Department narcotics investigation

FORT STOCKTON, Texas — On June 23, 2023, The Fort Stockton Police Department executed a search warrant that led to the arrest of four people for their involvement in a narcotics investigation.
The Fort Stockton Police Department was assisted by the Peco County Sheriff's Office, Texas DPS Safety Criminal Investigations Division, Homeland Security and the Pecos Police Department SWAT with the search warrant.
The four people were arrested were:
- 27-year-old Andrew Dominguz: charged with Manufacture or delivery of controlled substance and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity
- 25-year-old Anna Ramirez: Charged with Manufacture or delivery of controlled substance
- 26-year-old Sally Garcia: Charged with Manufacture or delivery of controlled substance and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity
- 33-year-old Adrian Minjarez: Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity
During the search warrant, quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana were found as well as two firearms. Also, federal charges are pending approval for the firearms and narcotics.
People can find the booking photos of the four individuals by clicking here. We will continue to update this story as we receive more information.