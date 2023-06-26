Four people arrested following Fort Stockton Police Department narcotics investigation

During the execution of the search warrant, there was methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and marijuana located at the residence as well as two firearms.

FORT STOCKTON, Texas — On June 23, 2023, The Fort Stockton Police Department executed a search warrant that led to the arrest of four people for their involvement in a narcotics investigation.

The Fort Stockton Police Department was assisted by the Peco County Sheriff's Office, Texas DPS Safety Criminal Investigations Division, Homeland Security and the Pecos Police Department SWAT with the search warrant.

The four people were arrested were:

27-year-old Andrew Dominguz: charged with Manufacture or delivery of controlled substance and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

25-year-old Anna Ramirez: Charged with Manufacture or delivery of controlled substance

26-year-old Sally Garcia: Charged with Manufacture or delivery of controlled substance and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

33-year-old Adrian Minjarez: Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

During the search warrant, quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana were found as well as two firearms. Also, federal charges are pending approval for the firearms and narcotics.