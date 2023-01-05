Four local Boy Scouts receive Eagle Scout designation

TEXAS, USA — Four local Boy Scouts received their Eagle Scout designation over this past weekend.
A ceremony was held at St. Luke's United Methodist Church for the four Boy Scouts from Troop 160. The four newest Eagle Scouts are Connor Alleman, Luke Edwards, Jonathan Lann and Cameron Pool.
"It's pretty amazing to watch them," said Scout Master for Troop 160 Brian Stubbs. "They come in when they're about twelve years old. They're definitely boys and they want to learn about life and figure out things and through his journey, they learn a lot, see a lot, we have a lot of adventures. A lot of fun things that we go do and you get to see these boys grow in ways that you just never thought they could."
The ceremony served to not only honor and congratulate the boys for their achievement, but also allowed for the boys to honor their family members and mentors who helped them on their journey as well. The boys even received a video message from U.S. Congressman and fellow Eagle Scout August Pfluger personally congratulating them.