Four injured after water tower in Odessa begins leaking

ODESSA, Texas — Four people are injured after a water tower in Odessa began leaking Thursday.

The tower at 93rd and Rainbow across from Barbara Jordan Elementary started leaking sometime around 3:45 p.m.

According to a spokesperson, there was a failure of a fitting at the base of the tank and a city crew went in to fix it.

At this time it is not sure if the crew found this failure as a result of the leaking or if it was part of a routine check.

The crew was trapped at the water tower after the fitting broke loose and large amounts of water came out.

The Odessa Fire Department was able to rescue the crew. Four people suffered minor injuries and three were taken to the hospital for observation.

To repair the tower it will be drained completely, but the spokesperson said water services should not be interrupted at this time.