Four dead after fatal crash in Dawson County

The crash involved two vehicles that were traveling on U.S. Highway 180 on June 4.

DAWSON COUNTY, Texas — Four people have been killed in a fatal crash in Dawson County.

The incident occurred about 12 miles west of Lamesa on June 4 at 9:45 p.m.

The initial investigation revealed that vehicle 1 was traveling west on U.S. Highway 180, while vehicle 2 was stuck in a ditch on U.S. 180 after trying to attempt a U-turn onto the roadway.

The trailer of vehicle 2 was blocking the westbound lane of U.S. 180, which caused vehicle 1 to hit into the right rear of it. The driver of vehicle 2 was not injured, but the driver and all of the passengers in vehicle 1 were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of vehicle 1 was 62-year-old Marie Dupree, while the passengers of vehicle 1 included 78-yer-old Connie Carroll, and two children who were both under the age of 12-years-old. All four of these people were from Seminole.