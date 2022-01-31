Joby Flores thirty-three lead Foundation help shape local high school athlete

Scholarships will be going to 16 high school athletes

ODESSA, Texas — Highschool sports not only shape part of our community, but also the kids who play them and Saturday one local foundation is raising money to helps keep those athletes on the right track.

The Joby Flores thirty-three lead foundation was started after he passed away, and his son wanted to continue his legacy.

"He has such a passion for high school athletics that we felt that energy and passion that he had, didn't have to die with him so we wanted to continue the tradition of honoring high school athletes and putting smiles on faces just like he did," said Joe Flores, the founder of the foundation

Because high school athletics teaches valuable lessons to a lot of kids

"Responsibility, how to work with others, get up when you're down, dust yourself off, perseverance and all these life long goals, my dad believed that athletics was the greatest education that a kid could have," Said Flores.

Saturday a gala took place to help further and nuture high school athletes and their future.

"The outcome doesn't necessarily mean the wins or the losses, the outcome is what happens ten years down the future when he's done playing or she's done playing," said Flores.

So tonight, the west Texas community rallied to give deserving athletes money for scholarships.

"Trying to narrow it down and trying to find kids that deserve it across west Texas, there are hundreds of deserving kids in our area," said Flores. He continued. "Athletes are leaders in their own community as well as coaches so we want to highlight that as much as we can and to get more communities involved."

The money will go strait to those student athletes in honors of joes father, and the foundation has supporters from all over.