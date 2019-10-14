MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — A Fort Worth man is dead following a two vehicle crash in Midland County.

DPS reports the crash took place 13 miles south of Midland, just before 8 a.m. on October 11.

A Kenworth truck tractor towing a semi-trailer was traveling north on State Highway 349 when it slowed to make a left turn.

A Ford F-250 carrying the driver and three passengers was following the truck tractor but failed to control its speed and struck the rear of the other vehicle.

Gerardo Perez, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other tree people inside the Ford truck were taken to Midland Memorial Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.

The driver of the truck tractor was not injured.

