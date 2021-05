The event will be from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on 204 N. Nelson.

FORT STOCKTON, Texas — The Fort Stockton Old Fire Station will host its 2021 rabies clinic on May 15 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The station is located at 204 N Nelson St. All services are required to be paid by cash or check.

People and their animals must stay in their vehicles before getting the proper shots. This is in an effort to speed up the process.

The event will be sponsored by the Fort Stockton Police Department and Dr. Miller.