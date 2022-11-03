Fort Stockton women to take over McKenzie Ranch

For 16 years, the ranch has held an annual Black Angus Bull sale and this year it will led by these women.

FORT STOCKTON, Texas — For nearly 100 years, The McKenzie Ranch in Pecos County has been run by a group of men, but now that will change with a trio of women taking it over.

For 16 years, the ranch has held an annual black angus bull sale. This year's sale saw 120 bull auctioned off to ranchers and cattle buyers from New Mexico, Lubbock, and Marfa who came to Pecos County to place their bids.

Since 2009, the sale event was headed up by rancher Houston McKenzie, but this year, he decided to turn it over to the women.

This is almost like a family reunion for them, and for the Pecos County cowboys and ranchers, it feels like the old west again.

These women are preserving a formerly male-dominated event, which tells a lot about the changing nature of Texas ranching.