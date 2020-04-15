FORT STOCKTON, Texas — Kaitlynn Pacheco has been involved with the Fort Stockton Water Carnival since she was five years old. Now, she gets to be an organizer.

Script submissions were due last month, and Kaitlynn along with her aunt, Dalila Lara, were selected as the winners for their theme titled, "How NOT To Propose In Vegas."

Pacheco, a Texas Tech freshman and lifelong Fort Stockton resident, says the idea was hatched with her aunt and her mom over Christmas break.

She hopes that shelter in place orders are lifted in time so people can come out, have fun, and get involved in the tradition.

"Especially with sitting at home all this time, I want people to be able to enjoy themselves and laugh, and look forward to it," Pacheco says.

Right now, the Water Carnival is slated for the third week in July.

