FORT STOCKTON, Texas — The West Texas Tennis Association will officially present its WTTA Junior Athlete of the Season Award to Darryn Sanchez, Fort Stockton High School senior and tennis athlete, Monday afternoon at FS High School.

Sanchez has been a four-year varsity player for FSHS, and has played both doubles and singles during that time.

This year Sanchez played the number one line in the singles division.

The three-year honor roll student was voted as the 2018 Most Valuable Player.

This year, Sanchez has been a finalist in every tournament in which FSHS has competed.

Sanchez is currently ranked #14 in his division in the United States Tennis Association Texas Section.

Going into district competition this spring, Sanchez had a 30-4 record and had recently won the championship at the Fort Stockton April USTA Challenger.

Sanchez finished as the first place District Champion at the 2-4A district meet in Seminole, TX.

He then finished with the 1-4A Regional Championship in Lubbock, qualifying him for Texas’ state tournament in College Station later this month.

“Darryn has put in the work and dedication required to have a successful senior season,” Bert Rainwater, JTT Area League coordinator, USTA Tournament director and UIL Regional site director, said. “He has successfully balanced school, work and tennis this year - his senior leadership on and off the court has been a valuable asset and will be greatly missed next year.”



The WTTA Junior Athlete of the Season Award is given to high school athletes throughout the Permian Basin four times per year.

Sanchez will be the first recipient of the award for the Fort Stockton area.