Fort Stockton Rotary Club helps local thrift store

Thieves have recently been breaking into the store's donation box and stealing items.

FORT STOCKTON, Texas — The Fort Stockton Rotary Club has helped out a local thrift store that has been dealing with breaking ins and stolen items.

El Buen Vecino has been running as their local center for more than 30 years.

They have provided gently used items that serves more than 75 families a week, free of charge,

However, the store has lately had their donation box damaged and items stolen from it.

The Rotary Club decided to help out as a part of their project to not only keep bad guys away, but also provide for families in the area.