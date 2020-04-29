FORT STOCKTON, Texas — The Fort Stockton Recreation Department is refunding payments made for the spring 2020 seasons of its sports leagues. Any refund requests must be completed by May 22

For those that still wish to participate, the city is planning to start practices, drafts, and other activities on June 1. Upon completion of the refund request form, participants will no longer be placed on a team for the Spring 2020 season.

The refund process could take up to six weeks. Equipment issued from the recreation department must be returned within two weeks after completion of the refund form.

The city will make plans for reimbursement in the event that the season needs to be cancelled in the future.

The city asks that any questions be directed to either Director of Recreation Ruby Bernal at Rubernal@cityfs.net or Administrative Assistant Cassandra Cora at Cacota@cityfs.net.

RELATED: Texas National Guard releases full list of drive-through testing sites in West Texas

RELATED: Odessa woman makes ear protectors for frontline healthcare workers in Fort Stockton