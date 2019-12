FORT STOCKTON, Texas — The Fort Stockton police department is reporting that its land lines are down.

The department said in a Facebook post made just after 11:30 a.m. on December 2 it is working to get the phones back up.

In the meantime, if you have an emergency you should call 911.

If you need to reach the department for any non-emergency reasons, you are asked to call 432-940-8485.

Once the department's phone lines are back up the department will notify the public.