Fort Stockton motorcyclist killed in Ector Co. crash

DPS says the motorcycle rider failed to yield right of way to a truck on the entrance ramp of I-20.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — A Fort Stockton man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Ector County.

DPS responded to the report of a crash just before 10 p.m. on July 1.

Kevin Luna, 25, was driving his motorcycle east on the I-20 North Frontage Road. When he approached a yield sign, authorities say he failed to yield right of way.

This caused him to collide with a Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling west on North Frontage Road and approaching the on-ramp of I-20.

Luna was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was unharmed.

The crash is still under investigation by authorities and no further information is available at this time.