x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Newswest 9 | Midland, Texas | newswest9.com

local

Fort Stockton motorcyclist killed in Ector Co. crash

DPS says the motorcycle rider failed to yield right of way to a truck on the entrance ramp of I-20.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — A Fort Stockton man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Ector County.

DPS responded to the report of a crash just before 10 p.m. on July 1.

Kevin Luna, 25, was driving his motorcycle east on the I-20 North Frontage Road. When he approached a yield sign, authorities say he failed to yield right of way.

This caused him to collide with a Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling west on North Frontage Road and approaching the on-ramp of I-20.

Luna was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was unharmed.

The crash is still under investigation by authorities and no further information is available at this time.

MORE FROM NEWSWEST 9:

U.S. Department of Transportation launches campaign to prevent child heatstroke deaths

Woman killed in crash near Horseshoe Arena in Midland identified

Midland man dead following crash on FM 307