Fort Stockton man who went missing with daughter sentenced to five years probation

Hector Flores Jr. was found Guilty on Child Endangerment charges back in June of 2022.

FORT STOCKTON, Texas — Hector Flores Jr. has been officially sentenced to five years probation for his Child Endangerment charge.

Flores Jr. appeared in front of Judge David Counts in Pecos this morning where he was officially released from custody.

Flores Jr. and his daughter were found near Big Bend National Park, in the Mexican state of Coahuila, over two weeks after they went missing on Jan. 28.



In March, Flores Jr. was indicted on federal child endangerment charges, which he pleaded not guilty to. In June, Flores Jr. was found guilty by a Federal Jury on one count of Child Endangerment.