Fort Stockton ISD School Board approves order for bond election in November

The election will be held on November 8, 2022

FORT STOCKTON, Texas — The Fort Stockton ISD School Board unanimously voted at a special meeting on August 17 to hold a bond election on November 8.

The district had their last bond election back in May the propositions failed to pass. Proposition A and B in this bond are very similar to the propositions from back in May.

Proposition A will have a value of $84 million and be used for school facilities. The proposition will include upgrades to the district-wide safety and security, renovations to all campuses, construction of a new intermediate classroom campus wing, and updates to the transportation fleet. There will be other facilities impacted by this proposition that was not named above.

Proposition B will have a value of $16 million and be used for school stadium facilities. The proposition will include a new turf, a new field house, renovating the 55-year-old field house, and upgrading the track. There are other parts of the stadium complex that will also be renovating with the money from the bond.