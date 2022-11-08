Fort Stockton ISD School Board approves order for bond election in November

FORT STOCKTON, Texas — The Fort Stockton ISD School Board unanimously voted at a special meeting on August 17 to hold a bond election on November 8.
The district had their last bond election back in May the propositions failed to pass. Proposition A and B in this bond are very similar to the propositions from back in May.
Proposition A will have a value of $84 million and be used for school facilities. The proposition will include upgrades to the district-wide safety and security, renovations to all campuses, construction of a new intermediate classroom campus wing, and updates to the transportation fleet. There will be other facilities impacted by this proposition that was not named above.
Proposition B will have a value of $16 million and be used for school stadium facilities. The proposition will include a new turf, a new field house, renovating the 55-year-old field house, and upgrading the track. There are other parts of the stadium complex that will also be renovating with the money from the bond.
For more information and specific details about the bond election and propositions, people can visit the Fort Stockton ISD website.