Fort Stockton ISD hiring for multiple positions

FORT STOCKTON, Texas — Fort Stockton ISD is hiring for multiple positions ahead of the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

Over 30 positions are available as of June 23, ranging from a variety of teacher positions, band directors, principals and bus drivers.

These positions are posted on the Fort Stockton ISD page, with the location of the position listed.

Each posting comes with a description of the job, including major responsibilities and any demands, along with the salary range and what qualifications are needed.

Applicants will need to create an account on the FSISD website or use a preexisting one if applying online, or they can call 432-336-4000, Ext. 12.