Fort Stockton community comes together to repair rain and hail damaged schools

Fort Stockton schools were closed on Tuesday after storms hit the town.

FORT STOCKTON, Texas — Teachers, custodial staff and others working for the district cleaned up Tuesday after massive amounts of hail and rain forced the schools to close for the day.

"We weighed all the factors, and some of that was not only the schools are the ones that got pummeled, our county hospital got it, of course people and their cars," said Fort Stockton ISD Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Zamora. "When push came to shove, as I made my way to different facilities and campuses, it was an easy decision to say 'let's be safe and give people the proper time to address the problems tonight.'"

FSISD leaders wanted to make sure that the schools were safe for students.

"We wanted to ensure that everybody was safe, avoid those slips and falls, avoid those electrical issues that sometimes happen when it comes to floods," said Zamora. "Ultimately I believe it was the correct decision, after driving around town to see that the damage was massive. School is one of the most important things that there is, but people have to take care of themselves and their families."

Even though there wasn't school, some Fort Stockton students spent their day helping others impacted by the flood.

"Last night, I got some pictures that were posted on social media where some of our boys were outside at the Pecos County Hospital assisting in mopping up some of the rooms, because some people got it bad in that area, and that's just the type of model student and young men and ladies that we're trying to produce here at Fort Stockton ISD," said Zamora.

As of right, now schools have been cleaned up and checked out, and school will be in session moving forward.