FORT STOCKTON, Texas — Fort Stockton ISD has decided to cancel its student classes today as a result of flooding and leaking from the heavy rain and thunderstorms in the area.

According to their Facebook page, the staff day will begin at 8:30 a.m. They look into what the issues are on each campus and facility.