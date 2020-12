The event is on December 31 at 10:00 p.m.

FORT STOCKTON, Texas — Fort Stockton has offered residents an opportunity to go to Rooney Park on New Year's Eve for a Firework display.

The event will start at 10:00 a.m. on December 31.

The event will be a drive-in to practice social distancing.

It is sponsored by the City of Fort Stockton. Residents must remain in their vehicles to view the fireworks.