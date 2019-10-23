FORT STOCKTON, Texas — The Fort Stockton Fire Department is investigating a structure fire that killed two and injured another.

The department responded to the fire in the 1900 block of East 50th at 3:46 a.m. on October 23.

Upon arrival, responders found the home full engulfed in flames. They were also told there were two people inside the home.

Once the fire was under control, firefighters found the bodies of Lanette Bliznak, 54, and John Seymore, 28.

A third person, a 54-year-old man, was taken to the burn unit of University Medical Center in Lubbock. The man was not identified and his condition is unknown.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

RELATED: Border Patrol Agent assaulted during traffic stop in Terrell County

RELATED: Texas DPS is looking for leads on 1981 unsolved homicide in Ector County