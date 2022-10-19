Fort Stockton Historical Society hosts 'Living History Days'

FORT STOCKTON, Texas — The Fort Stockton Historical Society will be hosting "Living History Days" from Oct. 21-22.
During the weekend Fort Stockton will be transformed back into the frontier of Texas in the 1870s.
Festivities will include re-enactors, cannon firing demonstrations, the Texas Camel Corps, 1800s baseball and a chuck wagon.
Attendees will also get to learn about the Buffalo Soldiers, infantry and cavalry units made up of Black soldiers. Re-enactors will be on hand to demonstrate clothing, gear and weapons the soldiers used in the 1870s.
Admission is free and the event is fun for the whole family.
