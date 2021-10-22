Fort Stockton Film Society to screen first film

The society aims to help teach film history and put films in historical context.

FORT STOCKTON, Texas — The newly established Fort Stockton Film Society will be holding its first film screening on October 23.

"Casablanca" will be shown at 7 p.m. at the Nelson Street Theater. Tickets are $5.

The society aims to help teach film history and put films in historical context.

Members of the society wanted to fill a void after the Fort Stockton movie theater closed around four years ago.

If you miss the showing, the society will be screening "Abbott and Costello meet Frankenstein" on October 30 and on November 1 it will show "Coco".