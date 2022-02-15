Fort Stockton father and daughter located

Hector and Luna Flores were found alive and well in the Mexican state of Coahuila adjacent to Big Bend National Park.

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas — Hector Flores Jr. and his daughter, Luna, have been found alive and well after they went missing two weeks ago.

The two of them were found in the Mexican state of Coahuila, which is adjacent to Big Bend National Park.

On February 13, people in the area across the Rio Grande saw a man and the little girl that fit the description of Hector and Luna. They were looking for food to purchase and soon after, Mexican State Police were able to reach them and confirm the identities.

The two will return to their family members today after being detained by Mexican authorities.