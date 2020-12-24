Fort Stockton Community Theatre receives over $60,000 from FMH Foundation of Midland

The theatre was given two different grants from the FMH Foundation.

FORT STOCKTON, Texas — The Fort Stockton Community Theatre has received over $60,000 dollars in grants from the FMH Foundation of Midland.

The first grant was worth $56,000 and will be used towards phase two of stage lights and curtains and appliances for the kitchen in FMH Hall.