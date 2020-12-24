x
Fort Stockton Community Theatre receives over $60,000 from FMH Foundation of Midland

The theatre was given two different grants from the FMH Foundation.
Credit: Fort Stockton Community Theatre

FORT STOCKTON, Texas — The Fort Stockton Community Theatre has received over $60,000 dollars in grants from the FMH Foundation of Midland. 

The theatre was given two different grants from the FMH Foundation. 

The first grant was worth $56,000 and will be used towards phase two of stage lights and curtains and appliances for the kitchen in FMH Hall. 

The other grant was worth $7,500 and will be used towards operating expenses for utilities and insurance that has seen an increase with the addition of a new theatre. 

