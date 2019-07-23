BORDEN COUNTY, Texas — Fort Stockton City Council heard about the proposal for a new pool on July 23.

The city already has a pool, but when the foundation began to sink and crack it became to costly and the pool had to close.

Councilman Ruben Falcon has been working on this project for two years and would like the pool to open May 2020.

Fort Stockton has recently gained more funds, meaning the city now has the money to build a pool.

If built, the pool would be on city-owned property on East Dickinson Boulevard and Urias Street.

At this time there is no word on if the pool will be built just yet.