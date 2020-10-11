Fort Hood soldier strangled woman in Killeen hotel, police say

An affidavit says Cory Grafton admitted to his sergeant he killed Chelsea Cheatham after meeting her at a hotel in 2019.

KILLEEN, Texas — A Fort Hood soldier confessed to killing a woman after meeting her at a Killeen hotel in 2019, according to an arrest affidavit.

Cory Grafton, 20, was not arrested until Nov. 3 when a DNA test matched DNA that was at the scene where Chelsea Cheatham, 32, was found dead. An autopsy determined her cause of death was strangulation.

According to the affidavit, Cheatham was found dead in a room on June 3, 2019 at the Days Inn at 1602 E. Central Texas Expressway.

A friend of Cheatham told police he saw a man matching Grafton's description walking toward Cheatham's room and later leaving the area, the affidavit said.

Police said they found multiple cellphones in the room and later determined a message sent to one of those phones came from a number that belonged to Grafton.

Police interviewed Grafton on Oct. 20, 2020 during which he admitted he had communicated with Cheatham with a phone he previously owned. He also said he had sex with her but on a date before June 3.

Police obtained a search warrant to get a sample of Grafton's DNA and cellphone. Grafton was then allowed to leave and return to his barracks on Fort Hood.

The affidavit said upon returning to post, Grafton told his sergeant he was not involved in Cheatham's death.

The next night, Oct. 21 or in the early morning hours of Oct. 22, police said Grafton was taken to the hospital after nearly overdosing on over-the-counter pain relievers and alcohol.

While he was at the hospital, the affidavit said Grafton called his sergeant, Casey Carmosino, who asked Grafton "why would you do that" in reference to the apparent suicide attempt.

The affidavit said Grafton mumbled, "I did it." Carmosino said, "Yeah, yeah, I know. You tried to commit suicide."

Carmosino said Grafton replied, "No, no, I did it." Carmosino said, "you committed the murder?" to which Grafton said "yes."

According to the affidavit, Grafton told Carmosino, "he was hanging out with her and that she said some stupid sh__ and that he said some stupid sh__ back to her and that at the point in time, his hands were around her throat."

Killeen police and Texas Rangers identified Grafton as a suspect with the help of the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative program, which uses advanced DNA testing.