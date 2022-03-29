Fort Davis Fire Department: Nunn Fire caused by ant nest

FORT DAVIS, Texas —
The Fort Davis Fire Department is reporting that the apparent cause of the Nunn Fire was ants building a nest inside the electrical box of a water well.
The fire has been burning in Jeff Davis County since Monday evening. At last update from FDFD, the fire had grown to 600-650 acres.
The department said in a Facebook post Tuesday that high winds caused them to call off heavy air tankers, but a helicopter was called in for more targeted drops.
Davis Mountains Resort Volunteer Fire Department, Cherry Creek Volunteer Fire Department and the Texas A&M Forest Service are currently assisting with the fire.
FDFD said high winds will remain a concern in containing the blaze, but the progress made today has been promising.