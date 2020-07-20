Fort Davis Fire Department continues to fight Mesa Fire

FORT DAVIS, Texas — The Fort Davis Fire Department is still working on fighting the Mesa Fire.
The fire started sometime on July 18. Within a day the department had gotten the fire up to 90% contained, with about 25 acres burned.
Although the firefighters and volunteers thought they had the fire 100% contained the next day, it started up again on Sunday.
While it did manage to burn an additional 8-10 more acres, thankfully crews managed to get it back up to 90% contained.
If you would like to keep up to date on the fire and the progress fire crews are making, you can visit the Fort Davis Fire Department Facebook page.
MORE FROM NEWSWEST 9:
Not a meteor, but a Russian rocket re-entering Earth's atmosphere streaks across the West Texas skies