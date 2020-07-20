x
Fort Davis Fire Department continues to fight Mesa Fire

According to a recent Facebook post, the fire is around 90% contained.
Credit: Fort Stockton Fire Department

FORT DAVIS, Texas — The Fort Davis Fire Department is still working on fighting the Mesa Fire.

The fire started sometime on July 18. Within a day the department had gotten the fire up to 90% contained, with about 25 acres burned.

Although the firefighters and volunteers thought they had the fire 100% contained the next day, it started up again on Sunday.

While it did manage to burn an additional 8-10 more acres, thankfully crews managed to get it back up to 90% contained.

If you would like to keep up to date on the fire and the progress fire crews are making, you can visit the Fort Davis Fire Department Facebook page.

