DALLAS, Texas — A group of Forsan students are down in Dallas representing West Texas at the State Fair.

Eight students are competing in events like the live stock show, archery and more.

Cooper Chapman, Brylon Frerich, Bryson and Jordan Roberts, Brelyn Tubb, Kaeli Woodall and Colt and Colby Nichols are the students competing.