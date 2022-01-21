Forsan ISD names finalist for Superintendent role

The school board voted unanimously for Dane Richardson as the finalist.

FORSAN, Texas — Forsan ISD has announced its finalist for the Superintendent position.

The vote back on January 20 was unanimous (7-0) in favor of making Dane Richardson the lone finalist.

“With more than two decades of experience in education, Mr. Richardson brings a wide-range of experiences and has a proven record of success," said Board President Lewis Booker. "Dane is very involved with his family, which is a core value for Forsan ISD. He is a motivator and wants to build relationships to foster trust with everyone he encounters. Dane understands that, with any transition, people will be a little anxious—as such he will immerse himself in the school and focus on building relationships to ease the transition."

Richardson has served at all levels in the education field with his most recent role being the Director of Field Service for Region 16 Educational Service Center. He was also previously a superintendent at White Deer ISD and has been a principal, coordinator, coach and classroom teacher.

“I’m an educator who is passionate about serving students, staff and the greater community," Richardson said. "I am excited to become a part of the Forsan ISD community. I look forward to visiting and getting to know FISD’s students, staff and community members."