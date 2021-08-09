Former UTPB President passes away at 86

Dr. Duane Leach was the president of UTPB from 1983-1991.

ODESSA, Texas — Former University of Texas Permian Basin President Dr. Duane Leach has passed awat at the age of 86.

“We are sad to learn of the passing of President Leach,” said UT Permian Basin President, Dr. Sandra Woodley. “His vision and energy contributed to a solid foundation for UTPB that continues to be part of our success today. He will be missed by the entire Falcon family.”

Leach was the president from 1983-1991 and remained at the University until 2003 as a history professor and the first Executive Director of the John Ben Shepperd Leadership Institute.