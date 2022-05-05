Former under secretary for science takes a deeper look at climate science

Dr. Steven Koonin has worked to get a more accurate representation of what is happening with our climate.

MIDLAND, Texas — Climate change is a term that gets thrown around quite often.

Dr. Steven Koonin, the former under secretary for science, said that we need to take a closer look at climate data that gets published every few years before jumping to conclusions about what is happening to the climate.

In fact, while there may be people that say there's been irreparable damage done to our climate or that we are locked in, Koonin said that we need to take a step back.

"What I’d like to convince you of is that the science, the risks have been exaggerated, and the uncertainties have been minimized," Koonin said.

While we may see different weather patterns come and go, Koonin said that things like periods of drought have historically been relatively cyclical.

"What we’ve seen over 1,200 years, because it starts at 800 and goes up to the present, is that there are alternating periods of wet and dry," Koonin said.

He said that a lot of what we have seen is simply just the weather.

"And so whatever heat wave you saw is at least provisionally just weather," Koonin said. "If you started to see the same heat wave five, six, seven years in a row or 10 times over 30 years, then we might say climate change, but it’s just weather."