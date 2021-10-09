Former Odessa High School coach remembers victim of deadly car accident

Olivia Pyburn coached Alexis Luna at OHS, where Luna played basketball. She remembers that unbreakable bond her Luna and her team had.

ODESSA, Texas — Gone, but never forgotten. Olivia Pyburn, former coach at Odessa High School told NewsWest 9 Alexis Luna was a great team member and wonderful person

Luna passed away earlier this week after being hospitalized with life threating injuries due to a car accident on Labor Day weekend.

Pyburn said she remembers Luna being a team player in and outside the court.

"If Lexi was mad you knew something was really wrong. She was the life of the party," said Pyburn. "She came with a smile and left with a smile, no matter how tough practice was. Lexi was that kid that kept that smile on her face and a lot of people feed of that. I know that I did."

Pyburn remembers the unbreakable bond Luna and her team had.

"They became part of my life," said Pyburn. "I rooted for them and they rooted for me. That is why it affects me so much because outside of basketball it was more personal."

Strength was something Lexi’s teammates looked to her to provide. Pyburn said the example she set will help others cope with her death.

"I know that she is at peace because she was a fighter she was a warrior," said Pyburn

Funeral services haven’t been set for Alexis Luna.