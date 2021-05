Visitation for Richard "Brent" Kilgore will be from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday.

ODESSA, Texas — A former Odessa firefighter has passed away.

Richard "Brent" Kilgore, 49, passed away on May 3, according to the Facebook group Odessa Fire Department History.

Visitation will be from 5 to 9 p.m. on May 7. His memorial service will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday.