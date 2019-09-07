MIDLAND, Texas — After two years, there is some closure for former Midland Police officer, Christian Abrahim.

Midland District Attorney, Laura Nodolf, told judge George Gilles in the 142nd Court today that the state of Texas would not be filing any additional charges against Abrahim. That means the defendant’s record will soon be expunged.

Abrahim was charged with manslaughter and negligent homicide after a deadly car accident occurred on Christmas Eve 2017. The accident left 90-year-old, Roy Neely dead. According to the District Attorney, Abrahim was speeding and failed to turn on his lights and siren.

“This has affected me traumatically. From the injuries I first sustained, it’s been almost two years now, it’s taken time out of law enforcement. It’s been very tragic on me, but mostly my family. It’s been tragic for everyone involved,” Abrahim said.

Abrahim's trial started May 6, 2019. During the trial, the defense presented evidence stating Abrahim's brakes had failed prior to the collision. On May 10, it took the jury only one hour to return a verdict of not guilty.

Tray Payne, Abrahim’s defense attorney said, “The jury made a decision in less than 10 minutes and came back with the verdict for the court in less than an hour after a five-day trial. That should tell you the power of the evidence for not guilty.”

The defense notes that if the DA decides to file an appeal they will be ready to fight it. In the meantime, Abrahim says he is looking for a new job in law enforcement.

“It’s still up in the air. I have interviews all this week. So we’ll see where we land but I’m hopeful for the future,” Abrahim said.